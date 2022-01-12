Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 448,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

BATS ECH traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,090 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.