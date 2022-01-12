Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,232,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

