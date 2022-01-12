Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,047 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $578.40. 18,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $638.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.43. The company has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.10.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

