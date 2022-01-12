MEMBERS Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

