Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Align Technology by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $542.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,336. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $644.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

