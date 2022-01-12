Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.58% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $834,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $618.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

