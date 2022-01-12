State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Cuts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,715,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857,200 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.5% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 6.25% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $1,354,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,137. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

