iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 81.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 109,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.98. 1,977,986 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average of $139.46.

