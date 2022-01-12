Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,790,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,520,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,116 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,595,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,825,000 after purchasing an additional 305,813 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 64,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

