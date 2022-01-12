Meridian Management Co. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,075 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,028,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

