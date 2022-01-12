State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $475.43 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,409,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 527,400 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $475,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,227,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Northern Trust by 153.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.12. 10,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average of $117.20. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.