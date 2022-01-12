Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.69 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,020 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.