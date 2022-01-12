Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of CF Industries worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.97.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.37. 125,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

