Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 31,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 98,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.18. 45,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,050. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.95.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

