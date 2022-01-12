Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 32,200 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $683.87. 23,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $669.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.77.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

