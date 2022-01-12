ASD (BTMX) Market Cap Reaches $272.92 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the US dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

