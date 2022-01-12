Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 86,500 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.66. 22,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,100. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.