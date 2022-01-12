Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,274 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.66. 6,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 102.11%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

