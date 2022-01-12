Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lifted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,523,766. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

