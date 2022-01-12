Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $331.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.32.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after buying an additional 104,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $239.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,338. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $223.91 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

