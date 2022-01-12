Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 18814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). Research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 178,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $112,000.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.