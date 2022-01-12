REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 3.7%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.61. 6,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

