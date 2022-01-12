REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 3.7%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.61. 6,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.
The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.
In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
