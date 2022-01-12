Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.95. Approximately 2,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

