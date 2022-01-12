Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises approximately 1.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $101.89. 9,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,493. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.