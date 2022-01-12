Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

