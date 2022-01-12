Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 55,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,409,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 3,958,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 3,581,451 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.