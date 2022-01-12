Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price was down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.58 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 6,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 384,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,560. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

