Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price was down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.58 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 6,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 384,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.
A number of analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.
The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.
In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,560. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
