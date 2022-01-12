MEMBERS Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,487,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

