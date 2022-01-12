Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,272,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

