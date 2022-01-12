Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $18.59 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.64. 1,652,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,264,773. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

