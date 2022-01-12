Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2.76 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 67.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after acquiring an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 124.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 113,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,560. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

