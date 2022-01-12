IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.26% of IDEX worth $40,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEX by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after buying an additional 688,082 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,067,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

