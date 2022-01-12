$3.38 EPS Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,777.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $13.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $13.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $14.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after buying an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.09.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.