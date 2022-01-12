Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 535 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 73.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $158.79. The stock had a trading volume of 174,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,341. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $384.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

