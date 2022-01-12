$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

DBRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 56,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,135. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

