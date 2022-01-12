Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce sales of $268.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.97 million and the highest is $271.50 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $263.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 48,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after buying an additional 734,056 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

