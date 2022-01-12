Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,163,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.69% of Otis Worldwide worth $589,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 101,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 65.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 352,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 140,005 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 365.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.59. 40,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

