Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202,301 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.48% of Amgen worth $577,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

