Heritage Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

GLOB stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,238. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.87. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $188.67 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

