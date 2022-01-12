Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 224.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

NYSE:CPT traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $168.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

