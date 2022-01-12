Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,223,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.