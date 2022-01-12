Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 437 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4,194.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WING traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $163.60. 4,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average is $168.23. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.