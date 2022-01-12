Heritage Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,414. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

