TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,824,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 116,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 73.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,003,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

