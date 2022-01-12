Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. 218,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

