Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

XOM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.01. 650,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,604,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a market cap of $300.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

