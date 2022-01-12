Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.47% of Lumentum worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.74. 8,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.24.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

