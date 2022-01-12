Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 594,448 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 594,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.21% of 3M worth $1,232,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.57. 22,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,813. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

