Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 348,145 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,197,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 348,145 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.38% of Linde worth $3,578,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.82. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

