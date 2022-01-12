General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,959. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.